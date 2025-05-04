BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $16.81 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

WST stock opened at $211.27 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $372.52. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

