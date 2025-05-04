155,000 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.11% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

