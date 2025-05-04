Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 216,453,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 51,826,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 21.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
