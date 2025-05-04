BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $13.25 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.77 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

