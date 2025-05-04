BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,787,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned approximately 0.38% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,907 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $121.96 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.