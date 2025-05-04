The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 448,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $319.98 million, a P/E ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.83. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

