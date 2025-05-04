440,000 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,054,450 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 3.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.09. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.