BIP Wealth LLC Has $16.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,112,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,004 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,536,000.

SPSB opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

