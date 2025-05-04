BIP Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $707.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $671.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

