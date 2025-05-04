BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.