BIP Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

