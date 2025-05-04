Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.28% of Occidental Petroleum worth $13,053,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

