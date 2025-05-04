BIP Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after acquiring an additional 392,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,518,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $321.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.