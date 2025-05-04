iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,411 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 21.24% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $81,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.40. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.