International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF) to Release Earnings on Monday

International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $669.82 million for the quarter.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of International Container Terminal Services stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. International Container Terminal Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

