BIP Wealth LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.