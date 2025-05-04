Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director John Wendell Thompson Sells 9,009 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $643,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,307.10. The trade was a 90.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $542,251.71.

On Monday, March 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $569,188.62.

On Monday, February 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $639,458.82.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.1 %

RBRK stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

