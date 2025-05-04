Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 7.3 %

NVTS opened at $2.05 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,477 shares of company stock valued at $182,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

