Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 18.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $107.05 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

