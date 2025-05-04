Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $319.15 million for the quarter.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %
ACEL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,500 over the last ninety days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
