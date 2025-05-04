Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 32,515 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.25 and a 12 month high of $1,159.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $968.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.35. The company has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.