Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 32,515 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Netflix Stock Performance
Netflix stock opened at $1,156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.25 and a 12 month high of $1,159.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $968.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.35. The company has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.