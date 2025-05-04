Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Guardant Health by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

