Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. Altria Group has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $60.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

