Sequans Communications (SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.