Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Purchases £177,900 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($39.35) per share, for a total transaction of £177,900 ($236,129.55).
Clarkson Stock Up 6.5 %
LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,190 ($42.34) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,516.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,820.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Clarkson PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,630 ($34.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,675 ($62.05).
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CKN shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($67.36) to GBX 4,800 ($63.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.79) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Clarkson
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
