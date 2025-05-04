Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.92, but opened at $37.68. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 2,587,068 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. Citigroup started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,654.08. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,292,000 after acquiring an additional 279,612 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

