YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,647,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 3,572,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,746.2 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 23.8 %
Shares of YASKF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $29.71.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YASKAWA Electric
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.