Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Digimarc to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
