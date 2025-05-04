Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.36, but opened at $84.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 561,762 shares changing hands.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,150 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,215 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

