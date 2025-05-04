Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 7th (NASDAQ:WLACU)

Willow Lane Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WLACUGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 7th. Willow Lane Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Willow Lane Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Willow Lane Acquisition Stock Performance

WLACU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Willow Lane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

About Willow Lane Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 3, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

