Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $8.58. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,347,555 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 171,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 435,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 12.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

