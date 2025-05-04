Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £2,178.84 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,178.84 ($2,892.01).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 292 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £2,175.40 ($2,887.44).
- On Friday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 300 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,906.82).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
LON MAB1 opened at GBX 870 ($11.55) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($7.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($13.06). The company has a market capitalization of £504.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 716.38.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 2%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.26) target price for the company.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
