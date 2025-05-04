Share Buyback Program Approved by Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.19. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 million. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCAL

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.