Stock Buyback Program Declared by Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Board of Directors

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

