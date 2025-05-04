Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800 over the last ninety days. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

