American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $287.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

