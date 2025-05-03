Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 183,473 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Alight Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oracle by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $150.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.