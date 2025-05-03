Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,530,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

