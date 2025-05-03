Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $968.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $917.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $565.16 and a 12-month high of $1,159.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,759 shares of company stock worth $186,744,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.