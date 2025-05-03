AlTi Global Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $311.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,176. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

