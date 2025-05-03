Axa S.A. Sells 6,472 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $87,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

