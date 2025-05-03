Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.52. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

