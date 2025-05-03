Axa S.A. Buys 166,472 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $223,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day moving average is $390.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

