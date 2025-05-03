Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,615 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $580,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

V opened at $347.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.57. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

