Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

