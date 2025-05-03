Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 443,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,644,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $323.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

