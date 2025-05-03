AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,569 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

