Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $685,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $280.45 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $790,781.20. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,976 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

