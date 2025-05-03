PDT Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200,986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 868,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.