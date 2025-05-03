Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 178,936 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178,936 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

